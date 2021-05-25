Champions League final: Man City v Chelsea, who makes your combined XI?
Phil Foden or Mason Mount? Or both?
Premier League champions Manchester City meet 2012 winners Chelsea in an all-English Champions League final on Saturday.
But who would you pick in your combined XI? Can you find space for the two star England internationals?
Choose your preferred side below and share on social media using #bbcfootball.
Pick your combined Man City and Chelsea XI
