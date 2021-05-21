Last updated on .From the section Irish

Former NI keeper Tuffey red carded in bizarre Irish Cup semi-final penalty shootout

The Irish FA has dismissed Crusaders' protest over their Irish Cup semi-final penalty shootout defeat by Larne.

The decision was made by the governing body just hours before the cup final between Linfield and Larne at Mourneview Park on Friday evening.

The IFA took advice from David Elleray, technical director of the International Football Association Board, in reaching its conclusion.

Crusaders have a right to appeal the decision.

The Crues were infuriated after goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey was sent off during a dramatic penalty shootout in Tuesday's semi at Mourneview Park.

"Following consideration of the protest letter received from Crusaders Football Club, and the verbal observations of Tommy Whiteside, treasurer and director, and Bernard Thompson, general manager and secretary, of Crusaders FC, the Irish Football Association's Challenge Cup Committee has determined that the protest is dismissed," the IFA said in a statement.

"In reaching the decision the committee took notice of advice provided by the technical director of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in relation to the detail of the protest made by Crusaders Football Club.

"The advice covered Laws 5, 10 and 14 and in particular indicated that on the facts of the case as presented there was a procedural error, however there is no evidence or indication in the Crusaders submission that this error materially affected the outcome of a particular penalty kick that was outlined in the club's submission."

Tuffey was red-carded after referee Shane Andrews adjudged that he had come off his line on three occasions to save penalties in the shootout.

Larne ultimately won the shootout 6-5 to secure their place against Linfield in the final at Mourneview Park after the game had ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

The basis of Crusaders' protest is understood to have centred on their claim that a Larne player was not removed from play to be excluded from the shootout after Tuffey's red card, as the rules state should happen.

The club took the decision to launch their official protest after taking legal advice.

Following Friday afternoon's IFA decision, Crusaders still have the option of attempting to take a court injunction.