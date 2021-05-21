Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Hibs and St Johnstone will contest the Scottish Cup final at an empty Hampden on Saturday

Hibernian owner Ron Gordon has urged fans to abide by Scottish Government restrictions for the Scottish Cup final on Saturday and not "risk" the nation's progress in tackling Covid-19.

The game with St Johnstone will be held at an empty Hampden after plans to allow a small crowd had to be shelved.

The final comes a week after Rangers fans' title celebrations caused disorder in Glasgow city centre.

Police Scotland have warned both sets of fans not to gather in large groups.

In a letter to Hibs fans, Gordon wrote: "I also want to ask you one more time for your support and patience.

"Please cheer the team on, but do it with your friends and family and within government restrictions that are there to protect us all.

"Let's not be part of anything that risks the progress made in tackling the pandemic."

Police Scotland described the scenes in Glasgow last weekend as "disgraceful", and have echoed Gordon's appeal for Hibs and St Johnstone supporters to adhere to regulations.

Mass gatherings are not permitted under current restrictions, with all of mainland Scotland in level two bar Glasgow and Moray which remain in tier three.

"It is vitally important that both sets of fans avoid gathering in large groups and stick to the regulations in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus," said assistant chief constable Alan Speirs.

"Police Scotland is already working with both teams and our partners, including the Scottish Government, to ensure the match goes ahead safely and supporters follow the restrictions for their own safety and that of the wider public and our officers.

"Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, but officers will not hesitate to use enforcement powers as a last resort."