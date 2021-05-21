Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Berardi joined Leeds in 2014 and is the club's longest-serving first-team player

Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi, who helped Leeds United win promotion to the Premier League in 2020, will leave the club in the summer.

The 32-year-old, who suffered a serious knee injury at the end of last season, made his Premier League debut against Southampton on Tuesday.

Spanish midfielder Hernandez, 36, has made 16 appearances this season.

"Both players have had a huge impact and will go down in history," a Leeds statement read.

"Both will always be welcome back at Elland Road."