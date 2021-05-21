Last updated on .From the section Scottish

AC Milan have joined the race for Hibs' 19-year-old full-back Josh Doig, who is subject of a £4m bid from Watford and is also attracting interest from the likes of Leeds, Aston Villa and Club Brugge. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aston Villa are preparing a £7m offer to Celtic for 21-year-old forward David Turnbull, who has earned a first Scotland call-up for this summer's Euros. (Sun) external-link

A Police Scotland memo reviewing fan celebrations at Rangers' win over St Mirren on 6 March - the Ibrox side were crowned champions the following day - described the actions of manager Steven Gerrard and his players as "disgraceful displays of encouragement". (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hibs head coach Jack Ross has been taking advice from Leicester City's former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers in the build-up to Saturday's Scottish Cup final against St Johnstone. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Celtic have had a £6.5m bid rejected for Gabon striker Aaron Boupendza, according to reports in Turkey where the 24-year-old plays for Super Lig side Hatayspor. (Glasgow Live) external-link

Celtic will miss out on a big windfall should they sell striker Odsonne Edouard as a sell-on clause means they owe Paris St-Germain 50% of any profit above the £9m they paid the French club for the forward three years ago. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake claims Kilmarnock are still favourites to win the Premiership play-off final despite his side's 2-1 first-leg victory at Dens Park. (Courier, print edition)