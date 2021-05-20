Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Paul Brownlie will become head coach at Motherwell in June

Motherwell have announced Paul Brownlie will become head coach of the club's women's team at the end of the current SWPL season.

The 38-year-old will replace interim boss Stewart Hall in June, who has been in charge since Eddie Wolecki Black stepped down two months ago.

Brownlie has previously worked at the Lanarkshire club within their elite men's academy.

"The challenge is going to be exciting," said Brownlie.

Motherwell are currently seventh in SWPL 1, having picked up just nine points from 17 games this season - though six of those have been under Hall who has been in charge for 10 games.

Wolecki Black, who returned to become head coach of the club for the second time in 2020, left his post days before the return of the SWPL 1 season.