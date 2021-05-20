Daniel Udoh: Shrewsbury Town striker signs new two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury Town striker Daniel Udoh has signed a new two-year deal with the League One club.
The 24-year-old scored five goals in 44 appearances for the New Meadow side this season.
"Udoh is still a young boy that has plenty of learning to do," said Town manager Steve Cotterill.
"The one area of his game he needs to improve on is his goals and he knows that. I'm looking forward to having him with us at the start of next season."
