Euro 2020: Hibernian striker Christian Doidge plays down Wales selection chance

Scottish Cup final: St Johnstone v Hibernian Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 22 May Kick-off: 14:00 BST

If Christian Doidge helps Hibernian to Scottish Cup glory this weekend, then the Easter Road faithful should give thanks to a place in south Wales they have probably not heard of - and may struggle to pronounce.

After being rejected as a youngster by Bristol Rovers, the Welsh striker Doidge regained his appetite for football by playing with his mates for Croesyceiliog Football Club, based in a suburb of the south east Wales town of Cwmbran.

It has been a long journey from there to Saturday's Hampden Park showpiece against St Johnstone, but Doidge admits, "they were the years that made me fall in love with football".

Doidge has never forgotten those days at a club which he admits his acquaintances in Scotland have a job to get their tongue around.

The 28-year-old says: "With my Scottish friends I will pronounce that word there... and it's hilarious, really funny."

No doubt Doidge, who became a Wales basketball international after his early Bristol Rovers rejection before returning to football, made the right decision.

After spells in Wales' top flight with Barry Town and Carmarthen Town, he made his Football League breakthrough with Dagenham and Redbridge in 2014.

Two years later he moved to Forest Green Rovers where his exploits attracted Hibernian, who signed him in 2019.

It was not plain sailing for the centre forward when he first joined the Edinburgh club, but the turning point came against Saturday's opponents St Johnstone - with his first professional hat-trick.

The 6ft 1in striker recalled: "I was having a tough time in front of goal for a few months. I managed to score a hat-trick in that game, everything seemed to click and I managed to score a lot of goals towards the end of that season.

"Then Covid hit, which was disappointing. But that was a good time for me, I got a bit of luck with the first one and then managed to go on a run."

Doidge managed 19 goals for Hibs in his first campaign and has 13 this season, including scoring in every round of the Scottish Cup.

'I can't see a Wales call-up happening'

There are plenty of Welsh football fans, especially on social media, who have pushed for his inclusion in the Wales squad for this summer's European Championships.

But neither Doidge nor his agent have had contact from the Wales management team. And even though the squad for the Euros is not yet announced he does not see himself as a late "bolter" for selection.

He said: "Obviously that would be amazing, but I can't see it happening to be honest. Obviously it's a dream of mine to play for my country. I am very aware of the support I have had from around the country pushing me for that call up.

"To be honest I never thought I would be spoken about in that way, turning pro at 21 and playing for Dagenham for two years and probably struggling a little bit, and then finding my feet in the professional game.

"I did not think in my wildest dreams I would be spoken about like that.

"Obviously the goal-scoring return has been quite good up in Scotland and you see a lot of people get called up. [Fellow Hibs forward] Kevin Nisbet has just been called up for the Euros with Scotland, which is an unbelievable achievement for him and I could not be prouder.

"You just never know, but I have got to be honest I can't see that happening. I probably have not scored enough goals this year to get that recognition."

His Wales ambitions have not been helped by the emergence of Cardiff City target man Kieffer Moore as a key figure in the Welsh squad.

"I have played with Kieffer at Forest Green, he is a great guy and I am so happy for him. Scoring 20 Championship goals is an incredible achievement," Doidge said.

"I have played in that league and I understand how hard it is.

"I know where I am at, I know what I am doing and I just have to do my best for Hibs, and if that day comes I will be extremely happy."

Doidge and Hibernian are already guaranteed European football next season with their third-place finish in the Scottish Premier League.

If Hibs win the Scottish Cup they will enter the Europa League play-off round. If they are beaten they will go into the Europa Conference League's second qualifying round.

There will be no fans at the final because of Covid restrictions, but Doidge said: "When you come to this club you realise what it means to the supporters and the staff.

"At this level to win any kind of cup is a massive thing. In your career sometimes you don't ever win anything, so to have the opportunity to do that on Saturday is a really good feeling.

"I really hope we do that. I know the work we have done this season to get to this point we are really excited about it - it will be a great occasion."

And if Hibernian are successful, the supporters bellowing the club anthem 'Sunshine on Leith' in celebration will surely raise a glass to a place in Wales called Croesyceiliog.