Frankie Kent missed just one game all season as he helped Peterborough to automatic promotion from League One

Peterborough United centre-back Frankie Kent has agreed a new three-year contract at the club.

Kent, 25, was a pivotal member of their automatic promotion-winning side this season in League One.

He missed just one league match all campaign for Darren Ferguson's side.

"It was a very easy decision to make," former Colchester United defender Kent said. "I have loved every minute of my time at the club, getting promotion just topped that off."

Teenage forward Ricky-Jade Jones, 18, who scored in the Posh's win at Doncaster on the final day of the season, has also signed a new four-year deal.