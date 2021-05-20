Last updated on .From the section QPR

Sam Field was a regular in the QPR side form mid-February until the end of the season

Queens Park Rangers have signed midfielder Sam Field from West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed fee.

Field, 23, joins on a permanent basis having spent the second half of the season on loan in west London, where he scored one goal in 19 appearances.

He has agreed a three-year contract with Rangers, who have an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

Field made 45 appearances for the Baggies - and played three times in the Premier League this season.

"He is a young player who showed his evident quality in the games he played for us during the second half of last season," Rangers boss Mark Warburton told the club website.

"He adds both physicality and versatility to our play. And he undoubtedly has huge development potential.

"It's no secret that he had a frustrating time with injury previously, so therefore he has a lot of development left in him."

Field, who made his Albion debut as a substitute against Liverpool on the final day of the 2015-16 season, scored QPR's equaliser in their 2-1 win over Brentford on his debut in February.

"Sometimes you feel that chapters are up in your life and West Brom has been absolutely brilliant for me," he said.

"But I felt it was the right time to move on for good now. I had a feeling in January that if I could get this move right, I could stay here.

"I've settled in really quickly and really enjoyed it, too. So I was desperate to get this move completed as a result."

