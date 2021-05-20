Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

James Wilson won his only Wales cap in 2013

Plymouth Argyle have signed centre-back James Wilson from fellow League One side Ipswich Town on a free transfer.

The once-capped Wales defender, 32, played 49 times for the Tractor Boys in two seasons after joining from Lincoln.

Wilson, formerly of Oldham and Bristol City, made 18 appearances for Ipswich this season but did not feature in their final 11 games of the campaign.

He is Plymouth's first signing of the summer transfer window after finishing 18th in League One in 2020-21.

