Quiz: How well do you know the Euros? Take our bumper quiz

Olivier Giroud, Gianluigi Buffon and Angelos Charisteas
How much can you remember about previous European Championships?

Think you know the Euros?

The wait for this summer's tournament is all but over and we've created a mammoth quiz to put your knowledge to the test.

There are a whopping 125 points on offer...

Round one - Euro 2020 teams

Can you name the 24 teams playing at Euro 2020?

05:00
Round two - sharp shooters

Only 10 players have scored a total of six or more goals in Euro finals history. Can you name them?

02:30
Round three - the captains

Round four - the champions

Can you name the 11 Euros winners?

02:30
Round five - scorers in Euros finals

Can you name these players who have scored in a Euros final?

03:00
Round six - the providers

Can you name the seven players who have five or more Euros assists?

03:00
Round seven - nicknames

Can you name each Euro 2020 team's nickname?

07:00
Round eight - most Euros appearances

Who has the most Euros appearances?

02:00
Round nine - name the year the ball was used

Round 10 - name the Euro 2016 final starting XIs

Can you name the starting XIs from the Euro 2016 final?

08:00
