How much can you remember about previous European Championships?

Think you know the Euros?

The wait for this summer's tournament is all but over and we've created a mammoth quiz to put your knowledge to the test.

There are a whopping 125 points on offer...

Round one - Euro 2020 teams

Can you name the 24 teams playing at Euro 2020? How to play Score: 0 / 24 05:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 24 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Country Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 Give up!

Round two - sharp shooters

Only 10 players have scored a total of six or more goals in Euro finals history. Can you name them? How to play Score: 0 / 10 02:30 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 10 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Give up!

Round three - the captains

Round four - the champions

Can you name the 11 Euros winners? How to play Score: 0 / 11 02:30 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 11 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Give up!

Round five - scorers in Euros finals

Can you name these players who have scored in a Euros final? How to play Score: 0 / 8 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 8 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Give up!

Round six - the providers

Can you name the seven players who have five or more Euros assists? How to play Score: 0 / 7 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 7 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Give up!

Round seven - nicknames

Can you name each Euro 2020 team's nickname? How to play Score: 0 / 24 07:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 24 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Country Nickname Country 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 Give up!

Round eight - most Euros appearances

Who has the most Euros appearances? How to play Score: 0 / 7 02:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 7 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Give up!

Round nine - name the year the ball was used

Round 10 - name the Euro 2016 final starting XIs