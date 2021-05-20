Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton played in front of fans in their final game of the season at Goodison Park on Wednesday, when they beat Wolves 1-0

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says "it will be a good season" even if his side fail to qualify for Europe.

The Toffees are eighth in the Premier League with only the top seven spots guaranteed a European place.

They travel to Premier League champions Manchester City in Sunday's season finale.

"If we qualify for Europe, it will be a fantastic season, if we don't qualify, it will be a good season," Ancelotti said.

"Nothing is impossible, it is really difficult, really complicated, we are playing maybe the best team in Europe. But we have to try."

Everton, who spent £54m on James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure last summer, are level on points with seventh-placed Tottenham but have a significantly worse goal difference.

Spurs are away to Leicester - chasing a Champions League place - in their final game.

