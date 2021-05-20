Carlo Ancelotti: Everton boss pleased with season even if Europe dreams fade
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says "it will be a good season" even if his side fail to qualify for Europe.
The Toffees are eighth in the Premier League with only the top seven spots guaranteed a European place.
They travel to Premier League champions Manchester City in Sunday's season finale.
"If we qualify for Europe, it will be a fantastic season, if we don't qualify, it will be a good season," Ancelotti said.
"Nothing is impossible, it is really difficult, really complicated, we are playing maybe the best team in Europe. But we have to try."
Everton, who spent £54m on James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure last summer, are level on points with seventh-placed Tottenham but have a significantly worse goal difference.
Spurs are away to Leicester - chasing a Champions League place - in their final game.
Everton will be heading into their match off the back of a 1-0 victory against Wolves on Wednesday at Goodison Park.
