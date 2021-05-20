Last updated on .From the section QPR

Tom Carroll's last action came at Luton Town on 12 January when he suffered a knee ligament injury

Queens Park Rangers have offered a new contract to midfielder Tom Carroll.

Ex-Swansea City player Carroll, 28, has made 24 appearances for the R's since joining as a free agent in September.

Carroll has not played since mid-January after tearing knee ligaments during his side's 2-0 win at Luton Town in the Championship.

Strikers Paul Smyth and Aramide Oteh have been released by the club, who finished ninth in the second tier, having hardly featured this season.

Midfielder Charlie Owens, 23, has been offered new terms, while Dillon Barnes and Marco Ramkilde have been given contract extensions until June 2022.