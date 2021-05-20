JD Cymru Premier Euro Play-Offs

Semi-finals

Saturday, 22 May

Barry Town United v Caernarfon Town; 17:30 BST: Gavin Chesterfield's Barry beat Caernarfon 3-2 in the final game of the regular season last weekend - their first victory in nine games - while the Canaries have only won once in their last 10 games. Caernarfon have never qualified for Europe and were beaten by Cardiff Met in the play-off semi-finals two years ago. Barry will be aiming to play in European competition for the 15th time next season.

Sunday, 23 May

Penybont v Newtown; 12:30 BST: Penybont, promoted to the top flight only two seasons ago, finished the regular season in fourth spot although they lost their final three games of phase two. Newtown finished seventh to secure the final play-off spot and manager Chris Hughes will be hoping for a repeat of 2015 when the Robins won the play-offs to qualify for Europe.

Welsh Premier Women's League Cup

Semi-final

Aberystwyth Town 0-2 Swansea

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 23 May

Abergavenny WFC v Port Talbot Town; 14:00 BST

Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff Met; 14:00 BST

Cascade YC v Cyncoed; 14:00 BST

Swansea City v Cardiff City; 14:00 BST