Noel Gallagher takes on Lawro this week and will be at Etihad Stadium on Sunday to join Manchester City's title party - the bad news for Pep Guardiola is that he is not bringing his guitar.

If you've seen the video of Pep singing Don't Look Back in Anger as he celebrated winning this season's Premier League, you'll know he is a huge fan of Gallagher's music.

Guardiola is shown asking for the clip to be sent to the famous City fan, and Gallagher told BBC Sport: "Yeah, he sent me a few messages that night - let's just say he was enjoying himself.

"I was impressed that he can sing while smoking a massive cigar, which is very difficult. I am not sure I could pull that off!"

Pep Guardiola was celebrating at Manchester City's training ground on the night they won their fifth Premier League title

Could a collaboration be on the cards, then? It turns out Guardiola has been trying to set one up for a while.

"To be honest, Pep is always trying to get me to bring a guitar to a game," Gallagher added.

"A couple of years ago, before our last game of the season, I had a day off in Amsterdam where I was on tour, and my phone went and it was Guardiola. I was thinking 'I wonder what he wants?'.

"So I picked up and he is going, 'Sunday, you are coming to the match?'

"I said 'yeah' and he said 'right, bring your guitar, because you can do a little gig for us in the dressing room afterwards'. I was like 'mate, I can't because all my equipment is on the road' and he was getting a bit upset about it, going 'why not!?'.

"One day, I'd love to do it and he can have a singalong with me, of course.

"Everyone who has seen that video, even my mates who support Manchester United and Liverpool, have all been saying 'what a dude' and how they wish he was their manager.

"And then of course because I know him a little bit I was like 'guys, you have no idea what he is like. He is not just our manager, he is one of us'."

Noel has unveiled a new track called We're On Our Way Now, about not getting a chance to say goodbye - fortunately he and thousands of other City fans will get the opportunity to bid Sergio Aguero farewell on Sunday

Gallagher's High Flying Birds release their greatest hits compilation Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 next month, and he is making predictions for the final round of Premier League fixtures this season.

He is not feeling confident about City's chances against Everton, because of the upcoming Champions League final, but is looking forward to the return of fans to the Etihad.

Gallagher added: "I will be there to say goodbye to Sergio Aguero and thankfully we will get to see this City team lift the Premier League trophy because, when push comes to shove, this might be the best of all the City teams we have seen.

"And what a legend Sergio has been. My head says draw but I am going to go with my heart and say it will be 2-1 to City and Aguero is going to get the winner right at the end - ideally after 93 minutes and 20 seconds (the time of his winner against QPR that won the 2012 title) because that would be great, wouldn't it?

"The result doesn't really matter but it will be another great day to see City lift the trophy, say goodbye to the man and send the team off to Porto - and then the week of no sleep starts."

Premier League predictions - week 38 Result Lawro Noel SUNDAY Arsenal v Brighton x-x 2-0 0-3 Aston Villa v Chelsea x-x 0-2 3-1 Fulham v Newcastle x-x 1-1 1-2 Leeds v West Brom x-x 2-0 4-0 Leicester v Tottenham x-x 1-2 2-0 Liverpool v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 0-0 Man City v Everton x-x 3-0 2-1 Sheff Utd v Burnley x-x 1-1 2-2 West Ham v Southampton x-x 2-0 1-1 Wolves v Man Utd x-x 0-2 7-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

All fixtures kick-off at 16:00 BST

SUNDAY

Arsenal v Brighton

Arsenal have been going well - they have won their past four league games - which is typical Arsenal isn't it?

It's all a bit late, really, but then they always seem to play well when the pressure is off them.

Seventh place will get them into Europe next season, in the new Europa Conference League, but they could win a fifth game in a row and still miss out if either Tottenham or Everton win as well.

As long as they do win, glorious failure wouldn't be the worst way for the Gunners to sign off for the season and the most important thing for them is to get the summer right, because they have not got too many right recently, in terms of recruitment. We wait with baited breath.

Brighton got a great result against City on Tuesday, and played really well in front of their fans.

The Seagulls have got a fifth consecutive season in the top flight to look forward to, and under Graham Potter they appear to be in very good shape.

Yes, they could do with scoring more goals but defensively they are really solid and that gives them a great platform to build on. They will need to keep hold of Ben White and Yves Bissouma this summer though.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Noel's prediction: If Brighton play half as well as they did against us on Tuesday, and score first, they will win - because those Arsenal fans will be gagging to boo that team off the pitch. I'm going for Brighton to win easily, if only to make AFTV a must-watch the next day. 0-3

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Chelsea have got the Champions League final next week but they need a win here to make sure of a top-four finish. I think they will get it.

Villa have been up and down results-wise recently but they were impressive in their victory at Tottenham in midweek, and they got a good win at Everton at the start of the month too. Dean Smith's side have improved a lot on last season, that's for sure.

They will be lively again at Stamford Bridge, especially with Jack Grealish getting more and more minutes under his belt, but I thought Chelsea won comfortably against Leicester on Tuesday and I'd expect them to get the job done here too.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Noel's prediction: Well, we want a long, drawn out brutal game in the pouring rain and Chelsea to get beaten. So I am going to go for Villa. 3-1

Fulham v Newcastle

Fulham got a decent draw at Old Trafford in midweek, and Newcastle saw off Sheffield United.

This might just be an open game, and a case of 'let's just go and play boys', especially from Fulham who will be in front of their fans for the first time in a while.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Noel's prediction: I don't think I could raise my spirits to start to care about this one. But I'll say Newcastle - once the leash is off them, they seem to do all right. 1-2

Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

Leeds have not won any trophies this season but they deserve more than an honourable mention for what they have done, and the way they have done it.

Some people are already saying they will find it harder next season because the opposition will know how they play under Marcelo Bielsa, but they already do - it's just that not many teams can deal with it.

I'm not surprised former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is being linked with the West Brom job now Sam Allardyce has said he is leaving.

Wilder is available, he knows the Championship and he knows how to get teams promoted. It seems like the perfect fit to me.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Noel's prediction: Leeds have been great and I love their manager. We could do with getting Jack Harrison back at City from his loan with them. This will be a huge Leeds win, maybe four. 4-0

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

It seems like some sections of the media have already decided this will be Harry Kane's last game for Spurs. I suspect that story - about whether he will stay or go, and where will he go - will run all summer.

Leicester have got the FA Cup in the bag but their hopes of reaching the top four are out of their hands after they lost at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

They need to win, but not only that, they need to score a few more goals than Liverpool if they and Chelsea are winning too. I don't see any of that happening.

Tottenham need a win too, to hold on to seventh spot, and my thinking is they will sneak this.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Noel's prediction: I hope Leicester win 2-0

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool are in pole position to finish in the top four, with a goal difference that is four superior to Leicester.

Jurgen Klopp's side are in a good run of form at the moment and look brighter everywhere on the pitch, but the key is having Fabinho back in midfield and protecting their backline.

I am expecting the Reds to win pretty comfortably here too, but Palace's former Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson should get a good send-off after his final game in charge of the Eagles.

Palace will be dogged and determined but for Liverpool to fail at this final hurdle would be very strange. That weirdness would kind of sum up their season though.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Noel's prediction: I am just praying Palace get something here. Hopefully Liverpool will get beaten but I am going to go for a draw. 0-0

Manchester City v Everton

This is City's last game before the Champions League final, and I think Pep Guardiola has got to play the team he will use in that game.

Pep needs to keep his side ticking over and City have to forget about the fact that some of their players might get injured.

Even a win is unlikely to be enough to earn a Europa League spot for Everton, but they have a chance of seventh place if they get a positive result. I don't see it though.

The Toffees have been much better on the road all season, but it is a big ask for them to go to the Etihad and get something.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Noel's prediction: I don't want any of the team that will face Chelsea next week to play, at all. None of them. I'd stick in what has now become the B team.

The risk of any injuries is why I'm just not looking forward to this game, at all, because it is going to be so nervy. Every tackle that goes in, we are going to wince and if Kevin de Bruyne plays, I might have to go down to the bench and say to Pep 'what are you doing, don't play him'.

So, I don't actually think we will win this game because I think their foot will be firmly off the gas. Everton don't mind getting stuck into our lot. I am going with my heart though, and hoping for an Aguero winner. 2-1

Sheffield Utd v Burnley

There is not a lot more to say about either of these teams. Burnley have not had a great season, but they have always looked like staying up.

Sheffield United, in contrast, felt like they were relegated a long time before it was officially confirmed.

The Blades will have to dust themselves down in the Championship and try to come back straight away. We have no inkling of who their manager is going to be though, and that is going to be another very interesting selection.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Noel's prediction: I think there will be goals in it. 2-2

West Ham United v Southampton

Southampton are already just thinking about the summer and the big question is whether they will be able to keep hold of their star striker Danny Ings. Without him you would start to worry about them a little bit.

A point would make sure West Ham finish sixth, but they have had a very good season, regardless of what happens.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Noel's prediction: Neither of them are playing that great right now but I think West Ham will go out with a whimper, so probably a draw. 1-1

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

Wolves have not had a good season, and they have probably been waiting for it to finish since about January. They now know they need a new manager too.

Manchester United have only taken one point from their past three league games. I know they have been missing Harry Maguire at the back, but that is still a concern.

They really need to put in a good performance here. I know they have got the Europa League final on Wednesday but they can't just collectively say 'we have a big game next week, we are saving ourselves'. It doesn't quite work like that.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Noel's prediction: Wolves to win 7-0

Noel on whether Man Utd will push City closer next season: "No, because we are going to get better next season, because we've had our main striker out for most of the season so, as much as everyone else is going to get better by 10%, we're going to get better too. So I am not sure United have got a prayer - unless they get Erling Braut Haaland and Harry Kane, and a decent holding midfielder too, but I can't see it.

United have only benefitted from Chelsea and Liverpool both being a bit rubbish for most of the season. I think they will be lucky to get fourth next season.

Lawro and Noel were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time?

From the last round of Premier League fixtures, Lawro got seven correct results from 10 matches, including one exact scores, for a total of 100 points.

He was beaten by Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis, who got five correct results, but with two exact scores, giving him a total of 110 points - enough to send him joint-top of the guest leaderboard.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 37 33 4 0 103 0 =2 Chelsea 37 27 6 4 87 +1 =2 Man Utd 37 27 6 4 87 0 4 Tottenham 37 27 5 5 86 +3 5 Liverpool 37 24 12 1 84 -1 6 Leeds 37 24 1 12 73 +4 7 Leicester 37 19 6 12 63 -2 8 Arsenal 37 18 5 14 59 +1 9 Wolves 37 14 11 12 53 +3 10 Everton 37 14 10 13 52 -2 11 Brighton 37 12 8 17 44 +5 =12 Burnley 37 11 10 16 43 +5 =12 West Ham 37 12 7 18 43 -6 14 Southampton 37 11 5 21 38 0 15 Aston Villa 37 8 8 21 35 -4 16 Newcastle 37 10 4 23 34 -1 17 Crystal Palace 37 8 7 22 31 -4 18 Sheff Utd 37 5 6 26 21 +2 19 Fulham 37 3 0 34 9 -1 20 West Brom 37 0 5 32 5 -1

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Score Guest 110 Sister Bliss, Brandon Crook, Matthew Lewis, Amy Macdonald, Dot Major, Steve White 100 Tubes 90 Adam Devonshire, Becky Hill, Passenger, Chris Shiflett 83.5 Lawro (average after 37 weeks) 80 Celeste, Dan Flint, Frank Harper, Peter Hooton, Raye 70 Sam Carter, Lou Cotterill, Ben Thatcher 60 Majestic, Caroline Weir 50 Ace, David Gray, Declan McKenna, Billy Monger, Paul Smith, Alex Sprogis, DJ Target 40 Gavin 'Mo' Edgeley, Ben Howard 30 Rick Astley, Lewis Evans, Steve Guttenberg, Gethin Jones, Fraser T. Smith 20 Charlie Forbes, Dougie Payne 10 Theo Ellis 0 Rema

Total scores after week 37 Lawro 3,090 Guests 2,480