Sol Bamba's appearance for Cardiff against Rotherham on 8 May was his first since 16 December

Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba has said he is cancer free just over four months after it was announced he was being treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Bamba, 36, had chemotherapy after the cancer diagnosis.

But having returned to action in Cardiff's draw with Rotherham on 8 May, Bamba says he is clear of the disease.

"Hey everyone, just a quick message to inform you that I'm now cancer free," the ex-Leeds United, Leicester City and Hibernian player wrote on Instagram.

"It is of course incredibly heart-warming news for my family and I, we are over the moon right now.

"Thank you to all my family, my friends and of course the club and everyone in the football industry that has helped me facing this challenge."

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy said Bamba's brief appearance against Rotherham on the final day of the season had prompted delight throughout the Championship club.

"He has been a big part of the club and everybody loves him," McCarthy said after the game.

Bamba had spoken of his "pure joy" at returning to training in April, though he said at the time there was "still a long way to go" in his recovery.

Ivory Coast international Bamba, who has made 118 appearances since joining Cardiff in 2016, sees his contract expire this summer.

The club are discussing the possibility of a new deal.