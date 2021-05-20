Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Mark Parsons has previously coached Chelsea reserves

Mark Parsons has previously coached Chelsea reserves

Mark Parsons will replace the incoming England boss Sarina Wiegman as Netherlands manager after the Tokyo Olympics.

The Englishman is the head coach of the Portland Thorns in America's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Parsons, 34, will initially combine his new role with his job at the Thorns until the NWSL season ends in November.

"I think it is not only a great challenge, but also a great honour," he said.

Dutch manager Wiegman is to take charge of England's women in September after Phil Neville stepped down as head coach in January.

Norway's Hege Riise, who will also coach Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, has been in interim charge of the Lionesses since Neville left.