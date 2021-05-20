Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aluko won 102 international caps for England and played for Chelsea and Juventus

Eniola Aluko has been appointed Los Angeles-based Angel City FC's first sporting director

The former England, Chelsea and Juventus forward, 34, left her position as Aston Villa's sporting director last week.

"This is an incredible opportunity to help write Angel City's first chapter," Aluko said.

Angel City are set for their first season in the US National Women's Soccer League in 2022.

"I have no doubt the club will be a trailblazer, not just in the NWSL and women's soccer, but for sports clubs globally.

"As a former player, the club's determination to make an impact both on the field and in the community is something that I fully support, and I can't wait to get started," she continued.

"Appointing Eniola Aluko, a world-renowned international soccer player with extensive experience in technical positions, is a landmark moment for us," said Julie Uhrman, Angel City founder and president.

One of the club's co-founders is actor Natalie Portman, and other founding investors include tennis icons Serena Williams and Billie Jean King, and retired US soccer greats Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach.

Aluko won 102 England caps and helped the Lionesses to third place at the 2015 Women's World Cup, as well as playing five times for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

She is England's joint-10th most capped international, scoring 33 goals in 102 senior appearances.