Chris Chilton scored 222 goals in 477 appearances for Hull City

Hull City's all-time leading scorer Chris Chilton has died.

Chilton, who was 77, scored 222 goals for his hometown club between 1960 and 1971 and later worked there as a coach.

In October 2020, fans of the club helped raise more than £40,000 to help cover the cost of the 24-hour care he needed after being diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Hull City said in a statement external-link that Chilton's "contribution to the club will never be forgotten".

"Club flags will fly at half-mast as we remember a man who was simply worshipped by the thousands that watched him play at Boothferry Park, and whose goalscoring exploits may never be bettered," they added.