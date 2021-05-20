Chris Chilton: Hull City's record goalscorer dies aged 77
Last updated on .From the section Hull
Hull City's all-time leading scorer Chris Chilton has died.
Chilton, who was 77, scored 222 goals for his hometown club between 1960 and 1971 and later worked there as a coach.
In October 2020, fans of the club helped raise more than £40,000 to help cover the cost of the 24-hour care he needed after being diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
Hull City said in a statement that Chilton's "contribution to the club will never be forgotten".
"Club flags will fly at half-mast as we remember a man who was simply worshipped by the thousands that watched him play at Boothferry Park, and whose goalscoring exploits may never be bettered," they added.