West Bromwich Albion: Manager Sam Allardyce to leave at end of season

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce will leave his role at the end of the season, the relegated Premier League club has confirmed.

Allardyce suffered his first relegation from the top flight when the Baggies' place in next season's Championship was confirmed earlier this month.

The former England boss succeeded the sacked Slaven Bilic at the Hawthorns on an 18-month contract in December.

West Brom are 19th in the table, having taken 26 points from 37 games.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Anil, today at 22:43

    Who care, let's finish this rubbish season #coyw 🐺

  • Comment posted by 19jra74, today at 22:43

    Not surprised. Never forgotten when he made fun of Roy Hodgson in that sting. Both men leaving clubs at the end of the season, but what a difference in how they will be bid farewell.

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 22:43

    El Fat Sam to Real Madrid

  • Comment posted by More Like It, today at 22:42

    perfect, football is the winner, as are the Baggies

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 22:42

    Never should’ve gotten another job after England, whenever I hear him complain about refs or decisions after a game, I laugh.

  • Comment posted by colin armstrong, today at 22:42

    can write a book on failure now

  • Comment posted by barfield5870, today at 22:42

    Should never have got rid of Bilic.

  • Comment posted by OmNom, today at 22:41

    He'll probably replace Southgate as England manager.

  • Comment posted by Sweatbubble, today at 22:41

    Typical Sam - takes them down then jumps ship in search of the next contract.

    How about some loyalty by staying there and guiding them back up ?

    • Reply posted by HKJ, today at 22:43

      HKJ replied:
      Typical Sam? Name a previous team he's 'taken down and then jumped ship' on..?

  • Comment posted by RunningClaw, today at 22:41

    West Brom's loss really ,waited too long to appoint Big Sam

  • Comment posted by Mcspuggy, today at 22:41

    Should have retired after his disastrous spell at the Toon⚽️⚽️

  • Comment posted by bobby smith, today at 22:41

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by hugofirst, today at 22:41

    Thanks Sam, best of luck for the future

  • Comment posted by Bobbington, today at 22:41

    Orient are looking...

  • Comment posted by STILL ON OUR PERCH, today at 22:40

    Of course he was going to leave. He thinks he's too good to manage in the championship

    Fraud.

  • Comment posted by listening_to_the_argument, today at 22:40

    Tottenham have made the call...

  • Comment posted by Isitonlyme, today at 22:40

    Finally filed to keep a team up. Had to happen eventually

  • Comment posted by Maryne, today at 22:39

    come on Spurs, sign him up

  • Comment posted by Mufasa, today at 22:39

    Who cares

