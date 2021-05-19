West Bromwich Albion: Manager Sam Allardyce to leave at end of season
Last updated on .From the section West Brom
West Brom manager Sam Allardyce will leave his role at the end of the season, the relegated Premier League club has confirmed.
Allardyce suffered his first relegation from the top flight when the Baggies' place in next season's Championship was confirmed earlier this month.
The former England boss succeeded the sacked Slaven Bilic at the Hawthorns on an 18-month contract in December.
West Brom are 19th in the table, having taken 26 points from 37 games.
More to follow.
How about some loyalty by staying there and guiding them back up ?
Fraud.