Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Raul Jimenez has recently returned to full training with Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers are hopeful striker Raul Jimenez will play a "full part" for the club next season.

The Mexican fractured his skull in a game against Arsenal last November.

Jimenez, 30, has recently returned to training and while Sunday's final game against Manchester United comes too soon, he is expected to be fully fit for the 2021-22 campaign.

"We hope and expect Raul will be able to play a full part in Wolves' 2021-22 season," club doctor Matt Perry said.

He added: "Further match-based rehabilitation will start in July and will be tightly controlled initially. This respects the fact that although his recovery appears to be total, there is a big step from training to competition."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed after Wednesday's 1-0 loss at Everton that Jimenez would not be risked in Sunday's final game of the season but that he will be at Molineux to watch it.

"All the squad will be there," he said.

"We stick all the season together. The last day is for us to get together. It was a difficult season for everybody.

"We miss him [Jimenez]. Football will be very glad when Raul returns to the pitch."