Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Steven Gerrard is the first former Liverpool player to be inducted into the Premier League's Hall of Fame

Liverpool great Steven Gerrard has become the seventh former player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The 40-year-old made 710 appearances for the Reds in a 17-year career at Anfield, winning nine major trophies, including the Champions League.

Gerrard is the first inductee not to have won a Premier League title.

He joins Roy Keane, Eric Cantona, Frank Lampard, Dennis Bergkamp, Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry on the list.

Gerrard was made Liverpool captain in 2003, and led the side to Champions League success in 2005, scoring the Reds' first goal as they recovered from 3-0 down at half-time to beat AC Milan on penalties in the Istanbul final.

European club football's biggest prize was the highlight of a career in which he collected two FA Cups, three League Cups, a Community Shield, a Uefa Cup and a Uefa Super Cup with his boyhood club.

After a short spell playing in the United States with LA Galaxy, Gerrard moved into management, taking charge of Scottish Premiership side Rangers in May 2018.

This season he guided them to their first title in a decade, finishing 25 points clear at the summit after an unbeaten league campaign.

Gerrard's inclusion in the Hall of Fame follows the addition of his former England team-mate Lampard to the roll of honour on Wednesday.

Former Arsenal striker and Dutch international Bergkamp and the ex-Manchester United duo of Cantona and Keane are also among the six inductees being announced this week.

They have been selected from a 23-man shortlist based on the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel.

Full 23-man shortlist

Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.