Lavery has scored 46 goals for Linfield since joining in 2019

Irish Cup final: Larne v Linfield Venue: Mourneview Park Date: Friday, 21 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Two NI and online, live radio commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and goal clips and text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

In Shayne Lavery's own words, he "probably wasn't the best person to be around" on Sunday.

The Linfield striker had twice failed to take good opportunities to score in the Blues' 2-1 defeat against Larne at Windsor Park, with a late winner from the visitors denying the holders of the point that would have all but sealed a third consecutive Irish Premiership title.

Fast-forward just over 72 hours, however, and this season's stand-out player was adding goal number 28 and 29 to his campaign tally as David Healy's men swept aside Ballymena United in the second of Tuesday's Irish Cup semi-finals.

It set up a final against Larne back at Mourneview Park on Friday and the chance for Linfield to potentially secure the first part of a coveted league and cup double.

Interesting, then, that it was to missed goalscoring chances that Lavery's mind turned when reflecting on another inspirational solo display in the semi-final.

"I was speaking to David Healy on Monday night after I missed a few big chances on Saturday, though you could say they were great saves as well," said Lavery, who is expected to leave Linfield for a move back to England or Scotland in the summer.

"I really do look at my misses and try to improve. I missed a few chances against Ballymena but I suppose with over 20-odd goals you could say that I have got more clinical.

"Andy Waterworth would probably say the same - you look at the ones you miss and you hope you can finish them the next time. That is probably what is driving me on."

The lockdown fitness push that fuelled stellar season

Lavery's solo goal against Qarabag in August 2019 was one of the best ever scored at Windsor Park

Having been released by Everton in May 2019, after failing to make an impression during a loan spell at Falkirk, Lavery signed for Linfield that summer, having got to know Healy during his time coaching Northern Ireland youth teams.

The move to Windsor Park was made with the very clear intention of resurrecting a fledgling professional career that had stalled, and the Northern Ireland international made a big early impression with that iconic solo goal at home to Qarabag in the Europa League.

He did not fully deliver on that early promise, however, having reached 17 goals by the time the Covid-19 pandemic struck in March last year - and it was a decision he made then that he believes was the launch pad for his excellent form this term.

"When the first lockdown came, it was touch and go whether the league was going to be played," he recalls.

"I remember ringing [fitness coach] Jonny Pierce and saying that I really needed to get my head down, because I knew if I got my head down in the gym and was consistent with that, as well as my food, then I knew I could play better.

"I think that has been my main thing and when a few goals come it is brilliant for your confidence as a striker. It was one of the main things that got me firing."

His manager revealed recently that he fully expects to lose his top goalscorer in the summer, but has any potential transfer talk affected Lavery's mindset?

"No, definitely not. I want the double, as all the lads in the squad do. None of that talk has been getting in my head at all."

Lavery 'buzzing' for cup final at venue he loves

Lavery made his first start for Northern Ireland in the friendly defeat by the USA in March

With Linfield five points ahead of Coleraine at the top of the Irish Premiership with two games to come after the final - the first of which is away to Coleraine on Tuesday - Friday's showpiece is an opportunity for the Blues to complete the first half of a potential league and cup double.

The return of supporters for the first time in 2021 will see 1,000 in attendance at Mourneview and Lavery is bullish about his side's chances, while not shying away from wanting to atone for last Saturday's loss to Larne.

"I'm buzzing. With the fans coming back in, we were eager to get into the final. Especially after the defeat on Saturday - we really wanted a reaction in the semi-final," he explained.

"We all know Larne and we can use that defeat on Saturday to get our own back, I'd say. They are a tough team, everyone knows how they play but we know that if we turn up and are on it we will hopefully win the game.

"We are not looking ahead to the Coleraine game just yet, obviously the final is a massive game. Larne have never won the Irish Cup and that will be enough motivation for them, so we know we have got to be right at it."

Having played in the Glenavon youth teams before moving to Merseyside, Mourneview Park holds special memories for Lavery and he is determined to put on another show after getting his first win there as a Linfield player in the semi-final.

"Yes, Mourneview is where it all started for me and where I got picked to go to England. I've always loved that pitch and hopefully we can get another win there on Friday night."

He'll no doubt be a much better person to be around this weekend if they do.