Leaders Glasgow City survived a scare against Motherwell as Rangers kept up their pursuit with a win over Hibernian in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

Reigning champions City beat their second bottom hosts 4-2 to retain their four-point lead.

Second-top Rangers eased to a 3-0 win away to fourth-placed Hibs, with Celtic still third after a 4-0 dismissal of fifth-top visitors Spartans.

Meanwhile, bottom side Hearts had a fine 2-1 win away to Forfar Farmington.

It looked like City, now three wins away from retaining the title for a 14th consecutive season, would ease to victory in Airdrie after taking a ninth-minute lead through a Scotland midfielder Leanne Ross' free-kick.

Well levelled just after the half hour when defender Rosie Slater's cross deceived goalkeeper Erin Clachers only for midfielder Mairead Fulton to restore the advantage a minute later the penalty spot after Jade Gallon fouled Aoife Colvill.

Australian forward Colvill slotted City's third just before the break, but Well hit back again straight after half-time when midfielder Kodie Hay fired home after Clachers palmed away a Gill Inglis cross.

South Africa defender Janine van Wyk restored City's two-goal lead with a low drive after 50 minutes to retain the champions' advantage in the table going into Sunday's home game with Hibs.

Rangers also failed to take full advantage of an early lead, teenage defender Carly Girasoli heading home from a Lizzie Arnott corner after five minutes.

Although the two combined with an identikit goal after 28 minutes, Rangers failed to make their dominance of possession tell and Girasoli was denied a hat-trick with an effort against the crossbar before going off as a precautionary measure with a hamstring strain.

Rangers finally settled the game when centre-back Brianna Westrup volleyed home a Sam Kerr cross 12 minutes from time.

That keeps Malky Thompson's side a point in front of Celtic ahead of their city rivals' visit on Sunday.

Sarah Ewens shot Celtic ahead against Spartans after 16 minutes, with a strike from fellow forward Jacynta Galabadaarachchi and defender Jodie Bartle's header settling the game by half-time. American striker Mariah Lee fired the fourth shortly after the break.

A shot from midfielder Megan Paterson off the inside of a post gave Forfar the half-time lead against Hearts, but striker Lia Tweedie headed the equaliser from corner with 15 minutes remaining and midfielder Monica Forsyth fired the visitors' winner.