Solihull Moors v Barnet

Second Half begins Solihull Moors 0, Barnet 0.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Formation 4-4-2
First Half ends, Solihull Moors 0, Barnet 0.
Lee Vaughan (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|40
|24
|9
|7
|69
|34
|35
|81
|2
|Torquay
|40
|23
|9
|8
|66
|37
|29
|78
|3
|Stockport
|40
|20
|13
|7
|67
|31
|36
|73
|4
|Hartlepool
|40
|21
|10
|9
|62
|40
|22
|73
|5
|Notts County
|40
|19
|10
|11
|59
|40
|19
|67
|6
|Wrexham
|40
|18
|10
|12
|58
|39
|19
|64
|7
|Chesterfield
|40
|19
|6
|15
|56
|41
|15
|63
|8
|Bromley
|40
|17
|12
|11
|59
|51
|8
|63
|9
|Eastleigh
|39
|17
|11
|11
|47
|37
|10
|62
|10
|Halifax
|40
|18
|8
|14
|60
|51
|9
|62
|11
|Dag & Red
|40
|17
|8
|15
|51
|45
|6
|59
|12
|Boreham Wood
|40
|13
|16
|11
|51
|43
|8
|55
|13
|Solihull Moors
|39
|16
|7
|16
|50
|46
|4
|55
|14
|Maidenhead United
|39
|14
|11
|14
|57
|55
|2
|53
|15
|Yeovil
|40
|15
|7
|18
|55
|63
|-8
|52
|16
|Aldershot
|40
|15
|6
|19
|53
|59
|-6
|51
|17
|Altrincham
|39
|11
|9
|19
|41
|56
|-15
|42
|18
|Weymouth
|40
|11
|6
|23
|45
|64
|-19
|39
|19
|Wealdstone
|40
|9
|7
|24
|44
|93
|-49
|34
|20
|Woking
|40
|8
|8
|24
|39
|64
|-25
|32
|21
|King's Lynn
|39
|7
|8
|24
|42
|88
|-46
|29
|22
|Barnet
|39
|6
|7
|26
|31
|85
|-54
|25
|23
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
