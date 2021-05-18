Michael Mancienne signs new Burton Albion contract
Michael Mancienne has signed a new one-year contract with Burton Albion.
The versatile 33-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, joined on a short-term deal in February and made 17 appearances to help the Brewers avoid relegation from League One.
"I'm buzzing," Mancienne told the club website. "I've really enjoyed my time here and I love the vibe and the family feel.
"It's a real honour and a pleasure to be staying on for another year."
Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink added: "Michael came in after a few months without football after playing in America for a few years and he did really well.
"He's got that experience you need. He gives us options in defence and midfield and we think he'll only benefit from a full pre-season with us."