Lewis Ferguson finished this season as Aberdeen's top scorer

Aberdeen say they have rejected a transfer request from Scotland under-21 midfielder Lewis Ferguson after turning down an "insulting offer" from a Premier League club.

It has been reported external-link the Scottish Premiership club dismissed a £2m bid from newly-promoted Watford.

Ferguson, 21, was Aberdeen's top scorer this term with 10 goals in 41 appearances.

The club say he remains an "integral part" of manager Stephen Glass' plans.

"Aberdeen Football Club is greatly disappointed to have received a written transfer request from midfielder Lewis Ferguson today," their statement external-link said.

"This request, made after the club dismissed what can only be described as an insulting offer from an English Premier League club for one of Scotland's most talented young midfield players, was rejected immediately."

Ferguson joined Aberdeen from Hamilton Academical in 2018, with the Pittodrie club paying a six-figure compensation fee after a tribunal.