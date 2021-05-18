Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Andy Morrison captained Manchester City to victory in the 1999 Second Division play-off final

Connah's Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison is staying with the Cymru Premier champions.

The ex-Manchester City defender cast doubts over his future after his side beat Penybont 2-0 to clinch the title.

But Morrison said the club were "in a really strong position" and he was "ready to go again" as they revert to part-time status.

"We have a very, very competitive part-time budget and I'm excited by it," Morrison said.

Since joining Nomads in November 2015, Morrison has led the club two Cymru Premier titles, a Welsh Cup win in 2018, the Nathaniel MG League Cup in 2020 as well as Scottish Challenge Cup finalists in 2019.

Morrison raised question marks about his future after clinching the 2020-21 title, but has now committed to the Flintshire club after holding talks with chairman Gary Dewhurst.

"I'm as positive, after speaking to Gary, as I've been in a long time and I'm looking forward to the challenge," he added.