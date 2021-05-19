Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish Cup finalists Hibernian and St Johnstone are keen to sign Scott McMann, who has two years to run on his Hamilton Academical contract. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey believes team-mate Josh Doig would shine at Arsenal if the Premier League side recruit the left-back. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Declan Gallagher was so happy he cried after learning he had been included in Scotland's squad for the European Championship. (Sun) external-link

Watford had a £1.2m bid for Lewis Ferguson turned down by Aberdeen, who have also rejected a transfer request from the midfielder. (Record) external-link

Former Aberdeen striker Duncan Shearer says Lewis Ferguson has taken a risk by asking to leave Pittodrie. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson believes now is the right time for nephew Lewis to leave Aberdeen. (Record) external-link

Barry Ferguson says his Kelty Hearts side will go to Brechin City to win on Sunday as they look to complete an aggregate win in the League Two play-off final, having won the first leg 2-1. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has given his Scottish Premiership medal - the first league winner's medal of his career - to his mother. (Sun) external-link