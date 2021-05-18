Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City striker Mark Harris scored goals against Luton, Preston and Birmingham last season

Cardiff City striker Mark Harris has signed a new deal with the Bluebirds, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The Wales Under-21 international has been part of the club's youth set up since 2006, and had his breakthrough season in the first team this season.

The 22-year-old made 16 appearances in the Championship, scoring three goals.

"I'm delighted to have agreed this deal with the club I've been at since the age of seven," said Harris.

"I've enjoyed a very good season, but I'm not resting on it though. I want to play as much as possible and push on now."

Manager Mick McCarthy said: "Mark deserves his new contract and I'm delighted he's signed.

"At Birmingham when he came on he scored a really good goal and the one that really tipped it for me was his last game against Rotherham.

"He replaced Kieffer Moore and did a really great job on his own up front."