Former NI keeper Tuffey red carded in bizarre Irish Cup semi-final penalty shootout

The nature of Crusaders' legal challenge in relation to their Irish Cup semi-final defeat by Larne centres around the number of players on the pitch during the penalty shootout.

Crusaders claim that a Larne player was not removed from play after goalkeeper Jonathan Tuffey was sent-off for moving off his line three times in a row.

The laws of the game state that if a team has one player sent-off, the opposing team must exclude one of their players from their penalty kick selection.

Both teams must take the same number of kicks using the same number of players.

Larne ultimately won the penalty shootout 6-5 to secure their place against Linfield in the final after the game had ended 1-1 after 90 minutes at Mourneview Park on Tuesday.

Crusaders believe Law 10 was breached as Larne did not exclude a player after Tuffey was red-carded.

The Law reads: "If at the end of the match and before or during the kicks one team has a greater number of players than its opponents, it must reduce its numbers to the same number as its opponents and the referee must be informed of the name and number of each player excluded."

Before the start of the shootout, one Larne player was excluded as a result of the sending-off of Adam Lecky earlier in the game.

It is understood the Irish FA has been informed of the content of Crusaders' appeal, which is expected to be presented to the Association no earlier than Friday morning.

Tuffey was sent-off after saving three penalties in the shootout, having been adjudged by referee Shane Andrews to have moved off his line each time before the ball was struck.

The IFA said the referee had made the correct decision.