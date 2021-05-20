Larne midfielder John Herron in action against Linfield counterpart Stephen Fallon

Irish Cup final: Larne v Linfield Venue: Mourneview Park Date: Friday, 21 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Two NI and online, live radio commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and goal clips and text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

This season's condensed Irish Cup will culminate in an intriguing battle between the most successful club in the history of the competition and one chasing its first-ever success.

Linfield aim to lift the premier knockout prize in Irish League football for a 44th time at Mourneview Park.

Larne meanwhile will hope to emphatically announce their arrival at the top table of the local game with a maiden Irish Cup win on Friday - and the lucrative place in European club competition which accompanies it.

The east Antrim club are making their sixth appearance in an Irish Cup decider, and their first since 2005.

The dramatic upturn in the fortunes of the Inver Park outfit in recent years, prompted by the financial backing of owner Kenny Bruce and the vision of manager Tiernan Lynch, has seen them promoted to the Premiership in 2019 and secure a top-six finish in their first campaign back in the top flight.

Lynch and his charges collected the County Antrim Shield in December and are on track for a top-four league spot, but a cup success would be the pinnacle of their season.

Linfield enjoy a five-point lead at the top of the Premiership table with two fixtures remaining so they are targeting a league and cup double.

They are appearing in the showpiece occasion of the season for the first time since 2017, when they saw off Coleraine 3-0 at Windsor Park.

'The tale of the tape'

This year's final pits a Larne side, who have been training full-time in recent years, against a Linfield team, who will adopt a full-time model from next season as part of their plan to consolidate their position as the most decorated club in Northern Ireland football.

The Blues are strong across the park with a settled solid defensive unit, complemented by an abundance of quality in midfield and multiple attacking threats including NI striker Shayne Lavery, who has plundered 29 goals this season, Joel Cooper, Andy Waterworth and Jordan Stewart.

Larne have a number of players with experience of big match occasions in their ranks and are loaded with potential match-winners. Skipper Jeff Hughes was a member of the squad which lost 5-1 to Portadown in the 2005 final.

Recent meetings and roads to the final

This year's Irish Cup finalists have met four times in the league this season, Larne coming out on top on two occasions, Linfield winning one of their encounters and the other ending in a draw.

The east Antrim club also triumphed 4-1 in a County Antrim Shield semi-final in November.

Their most recent meeting on Saturday saw Larne at least delay Linfield's title celebrations courtesy of a 2-1 victory at Windsor Park.

Linfield's route to the final has seen them account for Annagh United (2-0), Dungannon Swifts (5-2), Loughgall (3-1) and Ballymena United (3-0).

Larne had a bye in the first round, then progressed thanks to wins over Dollingstown (8-1), Carrick Rangers (2-1) and then via a dramatic penalty shootout from which they emerged 6-5 victors, after their semi-final with Crusaders ended 1-1.

An Irish Cup with a difference - and a final with fans

This season's Irish Cup has taken on a very different look, with fewer rounds and the entire competition being played off behind closed doors in a period of less than four weeks.

Most junior clubs have been unable to participate and despite the draw for round one being made in December, it was late April before there was any action on the pitch.

Before that, six Championship clubs withdrew in protest after the second tier was not granted elite status and their season was cancelled.

Friday's final will see up to 1000 supporters in attendance at the Lurgan venue as it is used by the Northern Ireland Executive as a "learning event" for the safe reintroduction of large scale spectator events.

Last season 500 fans were present at Windsor Park for the 2020 final between Ballymena United and Glentoran in July, numbers severely restricted because of Covid-19 regulations and social distancing measures.

The managers' thoughts

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch: "It probably hasn't sunk in yet that we are in a final. It's all happening very quickly, which is probably a good thing.

"It's something to look forward to and enjoy and I couldn't be more proud or more pleased for everyone at the club - the players, staff, owner and supporters.

"European football would be massive. The club has talked about it a lot and as part of the journey we are on, it's where we want to be.

"We want to be in contention at this end of the season, challenging for trophies, part of the big competitions and with a chance to earn a place in Europe.

"Thankfully we have put ourselves in that position."

Linfield manager David Healy: "All credit to the players for getting us to a final and giving us an opportunity to pick up more silverware.

"We will come up against a very good effective Larne side who have beaten us twice this year but if you can't enjoy a cup final you may as well pack it in.

"People keep wanting to talk about a potential double but we will take it one game at a time. We got ahead of ourselves a while ago, counting points, so we'll just take it as it comes."

The BBC Two NI co-commentator's take on the final

Former Glentoran and Crusaders player Paul Leeman: "There is no greater motivation for players than to be chasing a league and cup double and Linfield could achieve that within the space of four days.

"It's in their hands and the club have been there and done it in the past.

"In Shayne Lavery, Linfield have a striker in top, top form and he is so important to them. It's not just his goals, he works so hard for the team.

"Larne are confident in their own ability and in the passing style of play which is their hallmark.

"People talk about the financial side of things but they don't talk about the great coaching ability of Tiernan Lynch and the role he has played."