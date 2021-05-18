Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Steve Clarke gave a debut to Kevin Nisbet in March and is taking him to the finals

Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull can play their way into Scotland starting XI for Euro 2020, says head coach Steve Clarke.

Chelsea midfielder Gilmour and Rangers right-back Patterson - both 19 - and Celtic midfielder Turnbull, 21, hav been named in Clarke's 26-man squad.

It will be Scotland's first major men's finals appearance in 23 years.

"Everyone goes to the training camp on a level footing with the chance to break into the team," Clarke said.

"They all add something to the squad."

Clarke has not prepared "an official standby list", with the coach able to make changes to his squad up to the day before the Group D opener against Czech Republic at Hampden on 14 June.

Warm-up matches against Netherlands (2 June) and Luxembourg (6 June) will follow a training camp in Spain that starts on 27 May.

The former West Brom manager admits he will be nervous watching the conclusion of the English season over fears of further injuries.

Scott McTominay came off during Manchester United's draw with Fulham on Tuesday but made the squad, with Clarke saying the 24-year-old will be deployed in midfield, rather than the defensive role he has had for the national side.

"With the loss of Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean, two key midfielders, we might have to tweak what we do a little bit," Clarke said.

One midfielder omitted from the squad was Ryan Gauld, 25, who has impressed for Farense in Portugal this season.

And Clarke commented: "Because of the restrictions it was difficult to get to Portugal to watch Ryan. Fortunately you can see everything on TV. Good player, had a good season even though his team have struggled.

"But when you look at the area of the squad he's trying to get into, attacking midfield, you've got Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn. It was always going to be tough and unfortunately for Ryan he's missed out."