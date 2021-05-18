Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Striker James Collins scored 13 goals for Luton Town last season

Cardiff City have signed Republic of Ireland forward James Collins on a two-year contract.

Collins - who is out of contract - scored 13 goals for Luton Town last season and will renew acquaintances with Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy.

McCarthy handed the 30-year-old his first international cap in 2019.

"He's been on an upward trajectory all his career, going from the lower leagues to the Championship and he's kept scoring goals," McCarthy said.

"It's a really good signing for us."

Collins, who joined Luton from Crawley in 2017, said joining Cardiff was "an honour".

"I'm absolutely delighted. I can't wait to get going," he said.

"I'm an honest player and I'll always work hard for the team. I like to link up play and I like to think my main attribute is scoring goals. That's what I love doing and hopefully I can score lots of them here."

McCarthy says Collins, who has scored two international goals in eight appearances, is a key signing for Cardiff.

"I like when they've come up the hard way, coming through the school of hard knocks to keep progressing and getting to a higher standard," McCarthy added.

"He's ended up an international footballer through all of that and that's due to his hard work, diligence and ability to score goals.

"He's got a great scoring record. He's durable, he's tough and he'll be one of us. I'm delighted to have him."