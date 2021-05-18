Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Matthew Taylor was known for scoring long-range goals during his time as a player

Walsall have appointed former Bolton and Portsmouth midfielder Matthew Taylor as their new head coach.

The 39-year-old will join on 1 June from Tottenham, where he has been in charge of the Under-18 side.

Taylor, who also played for West Ham and Luton in a career spanning 658 league games, has previously worked as a player-coach at Swindon.

"In football and life, a lot of it is about timing and in my opinion it's very good timing," he said. external-link

"The club, the owner and the technical director want the opportunity to bring success back to Walsall Football Club and I hope I can be part of that."

Former Blackpool manager Neil McDonald will join as Taylor's assistant, having been a coach at West Ham while Taylor played for the Hammers.

Taylor takes over from Brian Dutton, who was let go by Walsall earlier this month after the club could only finish 19th in League Two this season.

"Matthew is young, ambitious and successful and I am delighted that we have been able to attract him to leave Tottenham Hotspur to become our head coach," said Saddlers chairman Leigh Pomlett.

"I do not want more of the same and I am looking for a significant shake-up of the club and believe this is the right team to do it."