Ria Percival made her international debut for New Zealand at the age of 16

Experienced New Zealand defender Ria Percival has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 31-year-old has played 37 times for Spurs, who finished eighth in this season's Women's Super League, since joining from West Ham in July 2019.

She has agreed a deal to the summer of 2022 with an option for a further year.

Percival, who has won a record 151 New Zealand caps and played at four World Cups, hopes to play at her fourth Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo.

"We are trying to build as a team and keep pushing our way up the table to establish ourselves in the league," she told the club website. external-link

Percival added that as an experienced player, she hopes to continue to bring "a leadership role to the team".