Steve Clarke has sprung a surprise by including uncapped trio Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull in Scotland's 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

Chelsea's Gilmour, 19, Rangers' Patterson, 19, and Celtic's Turnbull, 21, are all under-21 internationals but have never previously been called-up.

Liam Cooper and Greg Taylor of Leeds United and Celtic, plus Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet, are also included.

It will be Scotland's first appearance at a major men's tournament since 1998.

Clarke's side face Czech Republic, England and Croatia in Group D, with the first and third games at Hampden in front of 12,000 spectators.

"Well done to the lads that have made the squad and a big thank you to the ones that haven't made it that have been part of the journey to get here and hopefully we can all be celebrating come the summer," Clarke told the Scotland national team's social media channels.

Andy Considine, Liam Palmer, Leigh Griffiths and Lawrence Shankland miss out after featuring in recent months, while Ryan Jack, Kenny McLean, Oli McBurnie and Oliver Burke are injured.

Uncapped Ryan Gauld also misses out, despite a stellar season in the Portuguese top flight with Farense.

Turnbull scored nine goals in 35 appearances in his debut season at Celtic while Patterson helped Rangers win the Scottish Premiership and reach the last 16 of the Europa League.

Gilmour has featured 22 times since breaking into the Chelsea team last season and could play in this month's Champions League final against Manchester City.

Nisbet has scored 18 times for Hibs this season, including the opener in the 2-0 semi-final victory over Dundee United that set up Saturday's Scottish Cup final meeting with St Johnstone.

He will compete with recent debutant Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes for attacking places.

The rest of the squad is along familiar lines, with captain Andy Robertson one of three left-backs in a selection that also includes Ryan Fraser, who has not played since scoring for Scotland in two games in March.

Experienced campaigners Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John McGinn and Scott McKenna all make the cut along with the established goalkeeping trio of Craig Gordon, David Marshall and Jon McLaughlin.

Scott McTominay is included, too, but came off injured during Manchester United's draw with Fulham on Tuesday.

'Ones that haven't made it should stay fit'

The Scots warm up for the finals with a training camp and friendlies against Netherlands and Luxembourg in early June.

"It's a chance to bring the young boys in," Clarke said. "I've tried to remain true to the spirt of the squad I've had before, tried to keep the core and the nucleus together.

"When we get to the first game against Czech Republic, we'll be ready.

"The ones that haven't made it, they have to keep themselves in good shape because you never know, things can change - especially at this strange time in the world."