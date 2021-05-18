Jonathan Tiffoney was released by Stenhousemuir at the end of the season

Jonathan Tiffoney has been charged with "excessive misconduct" after being accused of goading an opponent about an attempt to take his own life.

Albion Rovers' David Cox said he had quit football after the incident in a Scottish League 2 match in April.

Tiffoney, then at Stenhousemuir, denied the claim and was put on a leave of absence. He has since been released.

The 30-year-old defender faces a 3 June hearing after also being charged by the Scottish FA under rule 77.

That covers the use of "abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour".

Former Annan Athletic and Cowdenbeath striker Cox has gone public a number of times about his battle with depression and the abuse he has received within the game.

In a social media video last month, the part-time player said: "Second half just starting Albion Rovers-Stenhousemuir and I have left the stadium. I wasn't playing tonight, I was on the bench.

"One of the boys in the Stenny team, we were having a bit of to and fro and they had a go at my mental health. Told me I should have done it right the first time.

"Some folk might not think it's a big deal, but I'm fed up listening to it. I don't get paid enough for it.

"If they had put me on the park, I'd probably have broken the boy's legs deliberately. I tried to speak to the referees about it, but they didn't want to know because they didn't hear it.

"So I'm going to do something about it and for me it's leaving the game. I'm done with it. I either keep playing and I'm going to batter somebody on the park, which is not good and will result in me being the bad one."

Stenhousemuir had asked the Scottish FA to investigate the "serious allegations" but, in a statement issued by his lawyers, Tiffoney said the claims were "simply untrue".

"Throughout the first half, I was subjected to abuse and disparaging comments from the Albion Rovers dug out. I did not react to these," it read.

"David Cox who was a substitute and not playing, was booked by the referee for entering the pitch and abusing me. I did not abuse him.

"I would never attack another player's mental health or wellbeing and will fully cooperate with the Scottish FA investigation into this matter."