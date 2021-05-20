Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Hearts are heading back to the Scottish Premiership

James Anderson is joining the board of Hearts in July as the club prepare for their Scottish Premiership return.

The Edinburgh-based fund manager has given more than £3m to the men's senior game and £250,000 to women's football during the Covid-19 pandemic.

His £8m contribution to Hearts aided the development of a new stand in 2017.

Robbie Neilson's Hearts won the Championship after the side had been relegated at the end of the curtailed 2019-20 campaign.

Much of the money provided by Anderson aided clubs' coronavirus testing efforts, while Glasgow City's travel and testing arrangements for a Women's Champions League tie were also taken care of.

And his generosity was recognised when he was nominated for the Fifa's Fan Award last year.

Hearts say Anderson will be "an independent, non-executive director" with Ann Budge continuing as chair.

"The value of his business acumen and his advice in driving forward the long-term ambitions of the club cannot be over-stated," Budge said of Anderson.