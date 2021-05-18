Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Alex Palmer (right) had started all 46 of Lincoln's League One games this season

Lincoln City have signed goalkeeper Josef Bursik on an emergency loan from Stoke after regular keeper Alex Palmer suffered a head injury in training.

Bursik, 20, is set to start the Imps' League One play-off semi-final first leg at home to Sunderland on Wednesday.

He has already helped Peterborough up from the third tier this month, ending the regular season there on loan.

Lincoln say they have followed concussion protocols with Palmer, 24 who is on loan from West Brom.

Palmer, who had been an ever-present for the Imps in League One this season, said: external-link "Can't tell you how gutted I am. I couldn't wait to play in front of some of you guys [the fans]."

England Under-21 international Bursik has made 16 appearances for Stoke and also spent time on loan at Doncaster this season.