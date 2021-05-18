Last updated on .From the section European Football

Muller (left) and Hummels helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup

Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller and Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels have been recalled to the Germany squad for Euro 2020.

Germany manager Joachim Low has picked the pair in his 26-man squad, despite having told them in March 2019 he did not intend to select them again.

Muller, 31, has scored 11 goals and registered 18 assists in helping Bayern win the Bundesliga this season.

Hummels, 32, has won the German Cup with Dortmund.

On social media, Muller said "back again", while Hummels wrote he was "glad to be back" and "really up for the new chapter".

Germany suffered their heaviest competitive defeat when they lost 6-0 to Spain in the Nations League during November 2020.

"You can interrupt an overhaul under the circumstances," said Low, who will be leaving his post following the tournament this summer.

"In the defence we did not have the desired stability recently. Mats is a player who influences other players and brings experience."

Bayern Munich's 18-year-old attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala has also been picked by Low.

Stuttgart-born Musiala, who was in Chelsea's academy prior to joining Bayern in 2019, chose to represent Germany over England or Nigeria at international level.

Germany squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp, Bernd Leno

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Mats Hummels, Matthias Ginter, Niklas Suele, Emre Can, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Gosens, Robin Koch, Christian Guenter, Marcel Halstenberg

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Jonas Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus, Jamal Musiala

Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Timo Werner, Kevin Volland