Champions League top-four race: Chelsea take control as Leicester lose grip

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester: Thomas Tuchel 'happy' as Blues bounce back from cup final agony

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel warned his side "the job is not done yet" - but is this deja vu for Leicester City?

Tuchel's side beat the Foxes 2-1 to boost their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League - four days after Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final.

"It was a strong performance and well deserved performance," Tuchel told BBC Sport.

"[This is] no time for celebration, the job is not done yet, two more games to go. We're very happy to play in front of supporters, it was a huge difference today."

Chelsea's top-four hopes are now in their own hands but Leicester are in real danger of dropping out of the top four late in the season again.

Who needs what?

Top four of Premier League

Chelsea's remaining game: Sunday - Aston Villa (a).

Leicester's remaining game: Sunday - Tottenham (h).

Liverpool's remaining two games: Wednesday - Burnley (a); Sunday - Crystal Palace (h).

Chelsea will be guaranteed a Champions League place if they beat Aston Villa on the final day. Even if they finish fifth, they could qualify if they beat Manchester City in the Champions League final on 29 May.

Liverpool and Leicester could be separated by goal difference if they win their games - although the Reds have the edge.

If Liverpool beat Burnley and Crystal Palace by one goal each, Leicester would need to beat Tottenham 3-0 on the final day. They would need to win by more if the Reds get bigger victories in either game.

If either the Clarets or Eagles deny the Reds, then it is still in Leicester's hands.

Why does this feel familiar for Leicester?

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says his side conceded a "very very harsh" penalty

There are huge similarities between last season and this campaign for Leicester, who have spent a large period of those two years in the top four places.

When football paused because of the first Covid lockdown, Leicester were eight points clear of fifth place.

They would only win one of their nine games after the Premier League restarted and dropped out on the penultimate day.

This season at the same stage they were also eight points above fifth place (and 13 above Liverpool, who had one game in hand).

If Liverpool beat Burnley on Wednesday, the Foxes will again drop out of the top four on the penultimate round of games.

"We said it all along, the players have had a great season but it would have to be after 38 games," said Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

"We have to get the points on Sunday then see where we are. If we don't get in the Champions League it has still been a great season."

The FA Cup win would, of course, make this season's potential collapse easier to take - it still makes it the second best season in Leicester's history.

Chelsea get the win they really needed?

Saturday felt like the bigger game for Leicester, who had never won the FA Cup before. But Chelsea, who have won that cup six times since 2000, are more reliant on a Champions League finish.

"You want to win every final. The game was so big that we couldn't have so much things in our head about the final because we had to concentrate on this game," Chelsea striker Timo Werner told BBC Sport.

"It was much more important because when you don't play Champions League next season it means a lot."

Comments

Join the conversation

18 comments

  • Comment posted by disgustedofwells, today at 00:04

    Better team, better luck and a better result.
    Chilwell & Mendy should've started the Final.
    Looks like Leicester will lose out again...good...I hope it wipes the smile of Lineker's face!

  • Comment posted by Info Addict, at 23:55 18 May

    It would be nice if Cup Winners went into some sort of seperate qualification process for the Champions League.

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 00:01

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Just bring back the Cup Winners Cup...

  • Comment posted by SonOfABilic, at 23:52 18 May

    Can't feel sorry for Leicester. Played defensive, negative football, took lumps out of all the Chelsea players, and had a dodgy referee on their side again.

  • Comment posted by Avi, at 23:50 18 May

    Let's not forget Leicester has had a very good season, I can name you 15 teams that would love to do what they have done, this season.

    They may still get top 4 so they are not out of it yet. plus a FA cup!!!

  • Comment posted by Nico Rosberg, at 23:48 18 May

    aston villa are rubbish so if chelsea cant beat them they deserve to be eliminated from the champions league, then again leicester are a small club and would be uninteristing for everyone to watch in the champions league, they would only get knocked out of the group stages so whats the point

    • Reply posted by RedalwaysRed, at 23:53 18 May

      RedalwaysRed replied:
      I stopped reading after I read Aston Villa are rubbish

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, at 23:47 18 May

    It's quite sad when getting to the Champions League means more to some than actually winning anything.

    5th place guaranteed and an FA Cup win.

    Thankyou very much

    • Reply posted by Info Addict, at 23:54 18 May

      Info Addict replied:
      Chelsea have won plenty of FA Cups. Different priorities.

  • Comment posted by Looking at the written down, at 23:39 18 May

    I wonder will Palace give Roy a send off and deny Liverpool considering their home form has been pretty abysmal. Not that West Brom see guaranteed to roll over of course. Interesting finish for us neutrals

    • Reply posted by Looking at the written down, at 23:47 18 May

      Looking at the written down replied:
      I meant Burnley! Still, both play turgid football so easy mistake

  • Comment posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, at 23:35 18 May

    I hope the Man City machine will run this Chelski side over in the champions league finals. One thing is certain though: Chelski will resort to the filthy delaying tactics we saw in the Leicester game today!

    • Reply posted by SKO5, at 23:37 18 May

      SKO5 replied:
      let's add some salt to this post

  • Comment posted by vesperia09, at 23:31 18 May

    It's the end for Leicester!

    • Reply posted by BasilmcMonty, at 23:37 18 May

      BasilmcMonty replied:
      Hmmmm just won the FA CUP and in Europe.
      Don't think Pep will be loosing and sleep somehow

