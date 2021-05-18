Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Your picks to fill Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for this summer's Euros

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour and Celtic midfielder David Turnbull are the two top surprise picks you want to see in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad.

On Wednesday afternoon, the national boss will name his 26-man squad for Euro 2020 that will end a 23-year wait to grace a major tournament.

Earlier in the month, we asked you to list the 10 players, outside of those already expected to be included, that you wanted pulling on a dark blue shirt this summer.

Almost three weeks on with an extra space up for grabs and Kenny McLean added to the injury list, you have spoken in your thousands once more with over 5500 selections.

Gilmour, 19, is heading for a Champions League final and you voted him your top selection to make it to the Euros this time around, with 92% of votes choosing the uncapped teenager.

Turnbull, who won Celtic player and young player of the year awards this term, was your favourite last time out. At the second time of asking, he narrowly slips to second as he eyes a maiden call up.

After his heroic display against Serbia's Alexander Mitrovic in the play-off final, Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher also found a way into the majority of squads selected to claim third.

Sportscene pundits on Euros squad picks

In fact, the 10 previously voted for players all made it on to the list with Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet coming into the fold as the eighth most popular selection.

Defender Jack Hendry, who is currently on loan at KV Oostende, received the lowest number of votes of any player to make it on to both lists.

It means that there is no place for the likes of Ryan Gauld, Liam Palmer, Andrew Considine, Callum Patterson, Lawrence Shankland or Johnny Russell.

Whose bags are already packed?

Those 11 would join 15 players who have consistently been involved since Clarke took charge and will be part of the squad this summer, injury permitting.

They range from obvious Premier League stars such as Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong and John McGinn, to the settled goalkeeping trio of David Marshall, Craig Gordon and Jon McLaughlin and take in squad stalwarts such as Stephen O'Donnell.

Despite only making his debut in March, Southampton's Che Adams is certain to be among this group, given the lack of depth up front and his strong showing in the recent World Cup qualifiers. The same goes Norwich captain Grant Hanley.

Celtic pair Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie are trusted midfield performers and QPR's Lyndon Dykes brings a physical presence to forward line.

Winger Ryan Fraser is expected to be named but has a groin problem and has not played for Newcastle since scoring against Israel and the Faroe Islands on international duty in late March.

Ryan Jack and McLean would have been in this batch, too, had they not suffered untimely injuries.

