Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi is among seven players to leave Women's Super League side Aston Villa this summer.

The 28-year-old, part of the Japan side that won the 2011 World Cup, joined in December and scored twice in 13 games.

Ella Franklin-Fraiture, Emma Follis, Amy West and Nadine Hanssen will also leave, having been part of the Villa side to win promotion last year.

Full-back Caroline Siems and winger Diana Silva are the other players who will depart at the end of June.

Villa secured their WSL safety on the final day of the season and are likely to rebuild this summer, with interim manager Marcus Bignot, head coach Gemma Davies and sporting director Eniola Aluko all leaving the club this month.