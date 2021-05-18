Last updated on .From the section Newport

Lewis Collins' goal for Newport County against Forest Green Rovers was only his second in senior football

Newport County's players have been warned they must not think they are already into the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

The Exiles take a 2-0 lead to the New Lawn for Sunday's second leg after a dominant performance at home.

However, it was only last season that Cheltenham Town were beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Northampton Town after leading the first leg 2-0.

"We have seen what can happen," County boss Mike Flynn told BBC Sport Wales.

"Forest Green will still have hope and think that they can turn it around.

"I will be onto these boys to make sure they are at their best, because that is what we are going to need to get to Wembley.

"Stranger things have happened and you will never get me being disrespectful to Forest Green, because they are a very dangerous team with a lot of good players.

"We have got to be professional, look after ourselves over the next few days and see the tie out on Sunday."

Striker Lewis Collins, 20, who scored the Exiles' second goal, reiterated his manager's words.

"It feels brilliant, it gives us so much momentum going into Sunday... but we know it's only half-time," he said.

"We should be out of sight, but that's football."

'A nerve-wracking and bittersweet evening'

While Newport enjoyed a night to celebrate as fans returned to a Welsh sporting event for the first time in more than a year, it was a bittersweet evening for Collins' parents, Rod and Claire.

While their team won and their younger son scored, older brother Aaron Collins, 23, was on the losing side with Forest Green Rovers.

Indeed, the striker missed Rovers' best chance just minutes before Lewis' big moment.

Mrs Collins, who was at the game, admitted it was an emotional evening.

"Last night was nerve-racking, very, very, nerve-racking, but obviously we are over the moon for Lewis. It was a bitter-sweet evening and we are obviously disappointed for Aaron," she told BBC Radio Wales.

"Lewis still lives at home so we saw Lewis (after the game), so obviously the household was very happy, Lewis was very happy and ultimately as Newport County supporters we were very happy.

"We texted Aaron, obviously, but we'll catch up with Aaron today - he doesn't live too far away and we'll give him a hug of course."

She was also pleased to report the game has caused no family rifts.

"I think they did text after the game last night so they'll be fine, they will be. Beforehand there was lots of banter," she added.

"Obviously one of them has to lose. That's sport. So they'll be fine.

"It's a win-win for my husband and I because we know we're going to Wembley and hopefully see one of our boys play on the pitch at Wembley, and the other brother will go and watch."