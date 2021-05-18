Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Archive: When 'Ryan and Rob' visited Wrexham...

The takeover of Wrexham by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is to be the subject of a documentary series called to Welcome to Wrexham.

The documentary will follow the duo's "crash course in football club ownership", according to the National League club's website.

US-based FX Entertainment has placed a two-season order for the access-all-areas programme.

Filming has already started, with UK and world broadcasters to be announced.

"Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club," said FX Entertainment's Nick Grad.

The making of a documentary had been mooted as one of the reasons behind Reynolds and McElhenney's decision to buy control of Wrexham.

Dragons manager Dean Keates, whose side are pushing for a National League play-off place, revealed in December 2020 that filming had started.

Deadpool actor Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney made an immediate investment of £2m into Wrexham following their takeover, which was completed in February 2021.

McElhenney and Reynolds will be executive producers of Welcome to Wrexham alongside Nick Frenkel and John Henion.