Former NI keeper Tuffey red carded in bizarre Irish Cup semi-final penalty shootout

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has described Tuesday's Irish Cup semi-final penalty shootout defeat by Larne as a "very, very sad day for football".

After a 1-1 draw, Crues keeper Jonathan Tuffey was sent off after saving three penalties in the shootout but was adjudged to have moved off his line each time before the ball was struck.

Defender Billy Joe Burns went into goals as Larne triumphed 6-5.

"I'm embarrassed for the game. A game I love," said Baxter.

With the score at 3-3 after eight penalties in the shootout, Tuffey saved Andrew Mitchell's spot-kick but referee Shane Andrews ordered for it to be retaken after consulting with his assistant and the midfielder converted at the second attempt.

Tuffey then saved from defender Josh Robinson and got a yellow card for moving off his line.

Exactly the same thing happened with Robinson's second go which led to the former Glenavon keeper's sending off before Robinson scored at the third time of asking past stand-in keeper Billy Joe Burns.

"To send a goalkeeper off in a penalty shootout at that moment in the game is a very sad day for football. It's a very, very, very sad day for football," said Baxter, who also had striker Adam Lecky sent off on 75 minutes for a high tackle.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter was left furious by what transpired at Mourneview Park

'This isn't some game with coats for goals'

"When the Larne team come and apologise to you for how you have lost this game, it's a sad day for football.

"We've watched it back closely, it's not good. I feel sorry for the players because they were immense.

"We have had to deal with a lot of refereeing decisions today that I am not comfortable with and to see the penalty shootout go the way it did - people need to answer for that."

Baxter said Tuffey apologised to him for getting sent off but the 55-year-old was adamant his goalkeeper had nothing to say sorry about.

"To be robbed of that (an Irish Cup final) around a decision you have to be so sure of your decision. To do it three times to us it's not clever and I am embarrassed for the referee fraternity because they will look at it and see it is not good.

"I'm hugely disappointed for myself because they have been robbed of playing in an Irish Cup final. I cannot express how disappointed those players are. There is something seriously wrong with our game.

"Those are career-defining decisions to linesmen and referees. This isn't some game with coats for goals, this is an Irish Cup semi-final. This will go down in the history books forever."

Sending off 'worst moment of my career'

Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Tuffey, speaking to the BBC after the match, said his sending off was "the worst moment of my career".

"I should be going home tonight on top of the world because I saved three penalties and we are in an Irish Cup final, and it has been ripped away," said the 34-year-old.

"Across the board they want to take the advantage away from the goalkeeper. You shouldn't miss a penalty, it's 12 yards out and you're putting it into a massive goal.

"I'm devastated for the lads. It has been a monumental effort all year, from every Irish League player. With the sacrifices they have made and to have the potential chance of an Irish Cup final snatched away from us is heartbreaking.

"I need to be careful what I say. I'm gutted an I'm full of emotion right now."