Adam Lecky was sent off for Crusaders with 15 minutes to play

Larne beat Crusaders 6-5 in one of the most dramatic penalty shootouts in Irish Cup history to reach the final.

Crues keeper Jonny Tuffey was sent off after saving three penalties but was adjudged to have moved off his line before the ball was struck.

After a 1-1 draw, Tiernan Lynch's side won the shootout after Gary Thompson hit the crossbar with his penalty.

Philip Lowry gave the Crues a first half-lead, with Ronan Hale equalising before Adam Lecky was sent off.

It looked as if Crues manager Stephen Baxter tried to get his team to leave the field after Tuffey's sending off, but his players decided to stay on and defender Billy Joe Burns went into nets for Larne's final two penalties.

The spot-kick drama began with the score at 3-3 after eight penalties when Tuffey saved Andrew Mitchell's spot-kick only for referee Shane Andrews awarded a retake, which Mitchell scored, when his assistant ruled that Tuffey had moved off his line too early.

Daniel Larmour scored for the Crues before Tuffey saved from Josh Robinson and got a yellow card for moving off his line. The kick was retaken with the former Glenavon stopper saving again only to receive a second yellow for the same offence.

Crusaders players, coaching staff and officials were irate, with manager Baxter going on to the pitching and gesturing to his players that he wanted them to come off. His team chose to stay on and experienced defender Burns donned the gloves.

Robinson, against his ex-club, scored at the third attempt. Rodney Brown equalised for Crusaders and John Herron did the same for Larne before Thompson's penalty came crashing back off the crossbar.

More to follow...