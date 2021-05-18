Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, who was playing in Thailand before his move to Livingston, has scored three goals against Aberdeen this season

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas will join Aberdeen on a two-year deal in June when his contract at Livingston expires.

The 30-year-old striker scored nine goals in 31 appearances for the West Lothian side, with three of those coming against the Pittodrie club.

The former Arsenal trainee has had spells with Ipswich, Bristol City and Queen's Park Rangers.

Manager Stephen Glass said the signing "marks the first piece of the jigsaw as we look to rebuild our front line".

"He brings a lot of attacking flexibility and can play in numerous positions as we look to add firepower to the group we have here," Glass told the club website. external-link

"We're working diligently behind the scenes and assessing players who fit the profile we are looking for here at Aberdeen.

"It is imperative we take this opportunity to add the necessary quality of players and I look forward to enhancing our attacking options in the coming weeks."

Glass has already recruited Celtic captain Scott Brown and Motherwell skipper Declan Gallagher for next season.

On Monday, Aberdeen announced the release of defenders Ash Taylor, Tommie Hoban, Greg Leigh and Shay Logan, while loan deals for attackers Callum Hendry, Fraser Hornby and Florian Kamberi are up.